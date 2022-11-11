If there’s one thing Kathryn Wilgus would like people to know when they see a woman wearing a baseball cap with the word “veteran” on it, it’s that they shouldn’t assume she is the wife of a veteran. Perhaps, Wilgus said, that woman is a veteran herself.

Wilgus should know. Retired from service in 2016 as a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, she dedicated two decades of her life to serving her country. Wilgus spent many of those years as an operating room nurse, trauma role 3, “taking care of our wounded from the front line,” she said.

