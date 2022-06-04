SEBRING — Charles Steven Sawyer was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday on six counts of grand theft firearm, grand theft auto, one count of a convict in possession of a firearm and ammunition, dealing in stolen property, petit theft and criminal mischief.
According to Sawyer’s original November 2021 arrest warrant, an informant told police that Sawyer had stolen a utility trailer and sold it online. The informant also told police that Sawyer had damaged a safe while breaking into it; he allegedly stole six handguns from the same safe: two Mossberg 500 shotguns, a Mossberg Model 17 rifle, Sears & Roebuck .22 long rifle, a Defense Procurement Manufacturing Services AR-10; and a Glock 23 handgun.
Sheriff’s deputies ran a background check and learned Sawyer had five felony convictions in Broward County for burglary, attempted armed burglary, grand theft, and trafficking in stolen property.
That’s why deputies additionally charged him with being a convict in possession of the stolen guns.
He has been out on a $39,000 bond since October. Sawyer pled not guilty before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in January but announced he’d change his plea a few months ago.
Estrada set Wednesday for his sentencing and when the appointed hour, 11 a.m., came, Sawyer was nowhere to be found. Estrada, who sometimes understands people can be late, gave Sawyer another 15 minutes to show up. Still no Sawyer.
Estrada opened the sentencing hearing, first asking Sawyer’s lawyer, Robert Tucker, the whereabouts of his client.
“I spoke to him by phone yesterday, and I’m not sure why he’s not here,” Tucker told Estrada. “He has been in contact with us but he dropped off the face of the earth.”
Based on Sawyer’s showing up for previous court appointments and staying in touch with his office, Tucker asked Estrada for another shot at sentencing Sawyer on another day.
“What do you think, State?” Estrada asked Prosecutor Tatiana Dimitroff, who referred to an agreement, though the court record doesn’t show a plea agreement.
“Your honor, the State would request a capias,” she told the judge. “The offers are still open if he wants to do it.” A capias is an arrest warrant issued by a judge. A sheriff deputy then arrests the defendant and puts him in jail until the judge sets another appearance date.
Estrada, who has temporarily detained people for being late to court, decided to give Sawyer a break. He set another sentencing hearing and ordered Sawyer to appear. He threatened the defendant with arrest if he’s minutes late.
“I’ll set this for June 6 at 11 a.m.,” he said. “Advise your client, the state requested his arrest, so if he shows up three minutes late on that date, (his guilty plea) will be taken later in the day or the next day while he’s in custody.”