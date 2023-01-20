Galactic Survey

This image made available by the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab in January 2023 shows the galactic plane of the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers have captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky.

 DECaPS2/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, M. Zamani & D. de Martin via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A galactic photo shoot has captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever.

A dark-energy camera on a telescope in Chile made the observations over two years, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab released the survey results this week.

