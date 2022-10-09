SEBRING — U.S. Small Business Administration low interest disaster recovery loans are available for homeowners, renters, small businesses and private non-profit organizations.
United States Small Business Administration Public Affairs Specialist Andrew Toussaint said the Small Business Administration is offering a disaster loan program for physical damage for uninsured losses to homeowners, renters, small business owners and private non-profit organizations who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Highlands County is one of the counties where these low-interest disaster loans are available.
The process for applying usually starts with registering with FEMA and then FEMA will send the information to SBA, he said. Those approved for the physical damage loans can get the loan amount increased up to 20% for use in preventing damage in the future such as erecting a flood wall or installing a pump in their house.
There is a secondary part to the disaster loans called “economic injury loans,” for small businesses and private non-profit organizations that were financially impacted by the hurricane, but not physically impacted, Toussaint said. Such as a business unable to get merchandise because of the roads or getting fewer customers due to the conditions.
The deadline to apply for the physical damage loan is Nov. 28, 2022.
But, because economic injury can be harder to measure, it has a later deadline to apply, which is June 29, 2023, he said.
The United States Small Business Administration has three types of low interest loans available in Highlands County and other counties affected by Hurricane Ian.
Following is more details on the types of disaster loans that are available from the SBA:
• Business Physical Disaster Loans – Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.
• Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.
• Home Disaster Loans – Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.
The credit requirements for the SBA loans are:
• Credit history – Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA.
• Repayment – Applicants must show the ability to repay all loans.
• Collateral – Collateral is required for physical loss loans over $25,000 and all EIDL loans over $25,000. SBA takes real estate as collateral when it is available. SBA will not decline a loan for lack of collateral, but requires you to pledge what is available.