SEBRING — Low interest U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are available for businesses of all sizes, homeowners and home renters who incurred damage from Tropical Storm Nestor.
The SBA disaster loans are available due to tornadoes as a result of Tropical Storm Nestor occurring Oct. 18, 2019.
Business Physical Disaster Loans are designed to help businesses repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible as are private, non-profit organizations such as charities, private universities and churches.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private and non-profit organizations meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.
Home Disaster Loans are loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property including automobiles.
The application filing deadlines are Jan. 13, 2020 for physical damage and Aug. 13, 2020 for economic injury.
Also, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and small businesses engaged in aquaculture from the affects of Hurricane Dorian from Aug. 28 through Sept. 9.
The application filing deadline is Aug. 13, 2020.
Based on needs, businesses can borrow up to $2 million, homeowners up to $200,000 for primary residence repairs or replacement and homeowners or renters up to $40,000 to repair/replace damaged personal property.
There are three ways to apply for an SBA disaster loan: online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov; in-person at a temporary recovery center, call (800) 659-2955 for locations or by mail by calling (800) 659-2955 to have an application sent to you.
The SBA provides low-interest, long-term disaster loans, to repair or replace uninsured/under-insured disaster-damaged property. The SBA loans offer an affordable way for individuals and businesses to recover from declared disasters.