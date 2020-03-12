AVON PARK — Wondering what those scarves tied to lamp posts in Avon Park are all about? March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Ridge Area Arc wants to warn Highlands County that a scarf bomb has exploded in a downtown near you. Main Street in Avon Park has been covered. Up next is Devane Park in Lake Placid followed by Circle Park in downtown Sebring as a part of an awareness campaign.
The agency employees tie scarfs to lamp posts and trees in an effort to raise awareness for the several hundred individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served in Highlands and the surrounding areas. People are encouraged to walk the areas, pick out a scarf and take a selfie wearing their new scarf, tag their photos to the Ridge Area Arc Facebook page or on Twitter at Ridge Area Arc #RAArc and #DDaware2020.
“Scarf bombing is a warm and fuzzy way for us to raise awareness for the people we serve,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO. “Whether it’s volunteering in the community for other non-profits or competing in Special STARS activities, our consumers do so many great things throughout the year but March is the month that we are able to collectively celebrate our victories.”
This year Ridge Area Arc added pins to the scarves to highlight the upcoming 2020 Census. The 2020 Census is quickly approaching, and it is important that people with disabilities and their families are ready to be counted. Every 10 years, everyone in the United States is counted through the census. It is important that everyone is counted because the census data impacts many key things. For example, the census data is used to figure out how much money state and local governments get for Medicaid, housing vouchers, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and education programs.
Ridge Area Arc was honored once again in Sebring with a proclamation during a recent Sebring city council meeting. John Shoop declared March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and read a proclamation that included the verbiage, whereas it is necessary and appropriate that local communities such as ours support the mission and purpose of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and encourage their citizens to recognize and respect this important commemoration.
For more information about Ridge Area Arc or its programs, please call 863-452-1295.