scarf bombing

Ridge Area Arc employees will tie scarves to light posts and trees in an effort to raise awareness for the several hundred individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served in Highlands and the surrounding areas.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.” The deinstitutionalization movement of the ‘70s and early ‘80s had laid the foundation for significant social change, and the presidential proclamation called upon Americans to provide the “encouragement and opportunities” necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their potential.

Ridge Area Arc serves and advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and strives to find new and creative ways to bring awareness. Once again, the agency wants to warn Highlands County that a scarf bomb will explode in a downtown near you. Main Street in Avon Park and Devane Park in Lake Placid and Circle Park in downtown Sebring are on the target list to be scarf bombed as part of the awareness campaign.

Recommended for you