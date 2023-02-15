AVON PARK — In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.” The deinstitutionalization movement of the ‘70s and early ‘80s had laid the foundation for significant social change, and the presidential proclamation called upon Americans to provide the “encouragement and opportunities” necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their potential.
Ridge Area Arc serves and advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and strives to find new and creative ways to bring awareness. Once again, the agency wants to warn Highlands County that a scarf bomb will explode in a downtown near you. Main Street in Avon Park and Devane Park in Lake Placid and Circle Park in downtown Sebring are on the target list to be scarf bombed as part of the awareness campaign.
Agency employees will tie scarves to light posts and trees in an effort to raise awareness for the several hundred individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served in Highlands and the surrounding areas. People are encouraged to walk the areas, pick out a scarf and take a selfie with their new scarf on, tag their photos to the Ridge Area Arc Facebook page or on Twitter at Ridge Area Arc #RAArc and #DDaware2023. If you take a scarf, you are committing to advocate for people with developmental disabilities.
Ridge Area Arc was honored once again in Sebring with a proclamation during a recent Sebring City Council meeting. Mayor John Shoop declared March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and read a proclamation that included the verbiage, “whereas it is necessary and appropriate that local communities such as ours support the mission and purpose of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and encourage their citizens to recognize and respect this important commemoration.”
In addition to the scarf bombing event, Ridge Area Arc is also running its Show Us Your Socks Showdown to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During March, Ridge Area Arc is asking business employees to donate a dollar (more is OK too) and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks; ones that truly fit their personality.
Ridge Area Arc employees will be traveling around town looking for the craziest socks out there and collect monies raised. They will be splashing you and your company all over Arc’s social media platforms so everyone will know that you support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You can also send us your photos or videos of you, your friends, and co-workers. Ridge Area Arc encourages participants to challenge other companies and friends to join in on the fun. Tag Ridge Area Arc and use the hashtags #Sockchallenge2023 #SockItToMe #RAArc. It’s all in good fun for a great cause.
“Scarf bombing and Show Us Your Socks are warm and fuzzy ways for us to raise awareness for the people we serve,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO. “Whether it’s volunteering in the community for other non-profits or competing in Special STARS activities, our consumers do so many great things throughout the year but March is the month that we are able to collectively celebrate our victories.”
For more information about Ridge Area Arc or its programs, call 863-452-1295.