SEBRING — It’s quite possible that Randall Craig Schmidt will serve life in prison for downloading 20 videos off the internet. That’s because the videos, which he downloaded on a neighbor’s laptop without their knowledge, depict children performing sexual acts.
The trial, which began Friday morning with opening statements, ran all day and into the evening Friday. A jury of six Highlands County residents deliberated into the evening, returning the guilty verdict against Schmidt, 51, around 8 p.m.
“The Schmidt trial went into the evening and a verdict – guilty on all counts – was delivered at approximately 8 p.m.,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said. The nature of Schmidt’s charges “possession of child pornography – enhanced” adds to the already seriousness of the charges. According to Florida statutes, individuals charged for possession of child pornography face enhancement of penalties if the child is under the age of 12.
Schmidt faces five years on each charge, or life in prison if convicted on all 20 counts.
Schmidt’s defense team, assistant public defenders Rhonda Whittaker and Michael Durham, argued that there was no proof Schmidt was in possession of the laptop during the times the videos were downloaded.
Detective Orlando Garcia Esquibel, an investigator with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s cybersquad, told the jury that Schmidt borrowed a laptop belonging to his neighbors, Ronald and Janet Price.
While the laptop was in Schmidt’s home next door, he used eMule to download the videos, which created an electronic record that showed the date and time of the activity. Esquibel created a copy of the laptop’s hard drive and elicited other activity, such as the search terms and the files under which he stored the child pornography.
Whittaker asked Esquibel if he’d thoroughly searched the couple’s smartphones, Kindle E-reader or Smart TV, all of which can download data from the Internet. Audio and video is not supported on Kindle E-readers, he told Whittaker, and he did not consider them technologically savvy to perform the downloads.
“Based on their age, based on my experience, that’s how I based that statement,” Esquibel told Whittaker.
Esquibel explained to the jury that Schmidt performed internet searches using such search terms as “Blonde11YO,” “9YO”, “10YO”, “jailbait” and other search terms used by pedophiles.
Schmidt will be sentenced in the next few weeks.