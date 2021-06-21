SEBRING — James Dale Schmidt Jr., 62, of Sebring, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious battery on a young teenage girl.
Schmidt’s wife called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after she discovered Schmidt and the victim via her home surveillance cameras “engaged in sexual activity” in the master bedroom. A recording was provided to deputies. Schmidt was aware of the allegations against him but denied having sexual intercourse with the victim, according to reports.
Schmidt was taken to the Highlands County Jail on one felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation, two felony counts of sexual battery on victim over 12 and three felony counts of lewd and lascivious battery on victim 12-16.