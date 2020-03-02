SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is hosting the third and final program of the Florida Humanities series on Tuesday evening, March 3 at 7 p.m. in the park recreation hall. David Schmidt, curator of the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum, will examine the extraordinary life and work of the great American wildlife artist Charles R. Knight.
Knight is internationally famous for his authoritative and ground-breaking depictions of dinosaurs, mammoths and other prehistoric animals. Between 1923 and 1930, he created three great murals of prehistoric life for the museums of natural history in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin remarked, “It may be surprising to learn that a mural by one of America’s greatest artists hangs in the Sebring Public Library. It would be impossible to walk into the library and not be captivated by his painting of prehistoric Florida.”
Knight, who was an essentially self-taught artist, made meticulous studies of wild animals, their skeletal systems and musculature. His work with some of the foremost museum paleontologists during the early years of the 20th century resulted in exhibitions which featured murals, dioramas and mounted dinosaurs. “What is really fascinating is that his work influenced motion pictures with the appearance of prehistoric animals in films such as “The Lost World,” “The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms,” Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” and “Jurassic Park,” Sherwin continued.
Knight completed the mural of saber-toothed cats and mammoths for the Sebring Post Office in 1942 while working as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) artist. The mural was moved to the Sebring Public Library in 1994 when the post office, which was also constructed as a WPA project, became the Sebring Police Department. According to David Schmidt, “Knight was paid $130,000 for Chicago’s Field Museum panels.” He stated, “This indicates the value placed on his paintings during his professional heyday, and I think that Sebring is incredibly lucky to have someone of such national stature to have done the mural for the post office.”
Schmidt will hold an informal “meet and greet” discussion at 6 p.m. prior to his presentation. As parking is limited, visitors may park in the overflow field and walk or take a tram shuttle to the recreation hall. ADA handicapped parking will also be available at the recreation hall. Funding for this program is through a grant from the Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park.
Highlands Hammock is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle are waived after 6 p.m. For more information, call 863-386-6094 or visit FloridaStateParks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock.