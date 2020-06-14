SEBRING — The Parker Wayne Williams Memorial Scholarship is awarding eight scholarships to graduating seniors of the Class of 2020.
The scholarship is opportunity is open to seniors who are a member or past member of the golf team, fishing team, FFA or Ag.
Students enter by writing a brief essay on their life goals, why they enjoy their activity in golfing, fishing, FFA or Ag, who has inspired them, where they see themselves in five years and, if they have one, share a favorite memory/story of Parker.
Parker's mother, Christi Williams, administers the scholarship, which is funded through raffles, fundraisers, livestock sales and an annual fishing tournament, which had to be postponed this year due to COVID-19.
This is the second year for the scholarship, which had seven recipients last year, Williams said. "In two years we have given out over $10,000."
This year's scholarship recipients are: Zachery Taylor, Carli McWaters, Julie Laframboise, Andrew Messer, Brandon Dean, Mason Smith, Kevin Myers, Jr. and Gabrielle Hammond.
Parker Wayne Williams, 16, passed away in May 2018. He attended Sebring High School and was ending his sophomore year at the time of his passing.
He was a member of the fishing team, the golf team and FFA.
Williams enjoyed volunteering with the Homestead Rodeo Association and working for the Weekly Brothers at the Davie Pro Rodeo. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, golfing, hunting, working on his truck.
For more information or to support the scholarship, contact Williams at 786-897-9716