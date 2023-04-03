Sebring High School

A recent audit of internal funds showed four instances of improper use of general funds at Sebring High School.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — An audit of school accounts revealed that funds at one school designated for the benefit of students was used to purchase gift baskets for new teachers, retirement gifts and carpeting.

The audit was by Wicks, Brown, Williams & Co. CPA’s of the District school internal accounts for the period ending June 30, 2022.

