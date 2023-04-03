SEBRING — An audit of school accounts revealed that funds at one school designated for the benefit of students was used to purchase gift baskets for new teachers, retirement gifts and carpeting.
The audit was by Wicks, Brown, Williams & Co. CPA’s of the District school internal accounts for the period ending June 30, 2022.
A finding in the audit was categorized as “Improper Use of General Fund.”
“During our audit procedures, we noted four instances at one school that amounted to $1,203 of general fund monies being used for purchases that did not benefit the general welfare of the student body,” according to the auditor.
The improper purchases were at Sebring High School with the auditor noting the following purchases:
• Carpet Depot, $333.16 for vinyl cove base, 08/16/21.
• Carpet Depot, $363.92 for carpet, 10/19/21.
• Rory Stapleton, $280.54 for gift baskets for new teachers, 03/28/22.
• Kevin Gentry, $225 for retirement gifts, 06/06/22.
The auditor cited the cause as, “Lack of understanding by the principal and the bookkeeper of what types of purchases can be paid using the general fund account.”
The recommendation called for training of all staff to provide guidance on what types of purchases can be paid utilizing general fund monies to ensure money collected for general purposes are used for the general welfare of the entire student body, and not for a specific individual, class, club or department.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Anjelica Tinajero noted on the School Board agenda that there were nine categories of findings.
All of the findings have been reviewed with the principals and bookkeepers, she said. At each school cited, the principals are reviewing their procedures to insure similar findings will not be repeated. Additional training will be provided by the District office, which should eliminate some of the findings.
The audit showed that from a total of 456 disbursements at all schools there were 25 instances at two schools in which purchase orders were prepared and approved by the principal after the actual purchase took place.
During the audit procedures, the auditor noted 15 instances at four schools in which checks were issued with only one authorized signature. Additional procedures performed on these disbursements verified that each disbursement was a proper use of internal funds.