SEBRING — School Board priorities for the new year include keeping students and staff safe and getting students back to the classroom to maintain and improve their studies.
School Board Chair Jan Shoop said one of the main priorities is to continue with the safety requirements and extra cleaning due to COVID.
Another priority is reviewing and working on the district’s Stock Take goals, she said.
Stock Take goals are overall goals to improve many areas in the district from student performance to recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff.
Shoop said she is working with the mental health side of the improvement plan along with Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman. Vice Chair Isaac Durrance is working on the recruiting and retaining staff part of the plan.
“We will be working on things we were working on before our lives went in a tailspin,” she said. But, the focus will continue on what is going on with COVID and keeping everybody safe.
School Board Member Bill Brantley said getting kids back in school as quickly as possible is important so they can get caught up with their school work. The CDC has eased some of its quarantine guidelines so kids can get back to school a little sooner.
“My son was quarantined for a while and I know it was very difficult to get caught back up once he got back in the classroom,” Brantley said. That will be a priority along with safety.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said it is important to get as many students as they can to get back in the brick and mortar schools and hopefully maintain state funding and district flexibility in using state funds.
“We are needing some help with our school buses,” after finding out that the half-cent sales tax revenue can’t be used to purchase school buses, she said.
The district is hoping to get legislation that can change the regulations so it can use the half-cent sales tax for school buses, Howerton said. The County’s one-cent sales tax allows them to purchase vehicles.
The school sales tax is specified for capital outlay, which the district believed a school bus was a fixed expenditure and ran its campaign for the half-cent with that belief, she said, but the state auditor didn’t see it that way.