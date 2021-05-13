SEBRING — The School Board of Highland County approved nearly $20 million in capital projects for 2021-22 including many air conditioning upgrades and expanding a school cafeteria.
The project list is bolstered with $10,188,970 in CARES Act funding, which includes $2,552,000 to replace windows in buildings at Avon and Woodlawn elementary schools, Avon Park Middle School and the District Office.
The cost of the window replacement in five buildings at Woodlawn Elementary School is $980,000 and for five buildings at Avon Elementary School, it is $760,000.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said all the projects that were presented to the School Board were approved.
Replacing the windows will make the air quality better, he said. The windows are inefficient, they leak, and the air doesn't circulate the way it should with the windows the way they are.
Windows and doors were part of the projects that were authorized under the CARES Act, Averyt noted.
Most of the CARES Act funding is going toward improving student achievement because there was so much time last school year when students were only learning online due to the pandemic, he said.
The CARES Act Project list includes $1.75 million for the expansion of the Lake Placid Elementary cafeteria.
"We are not sure if we can use the CARES Act funds, so we are still checking into that. I think the board wants to move forward on it and use the half-cent sales tax if we can't get the CARES funds, so it is going to be funded," Averyt said.
Lake Placid Elementary has one of the smallest cafeterias and they have always had issues with crowding. "Basically, we are trying to separate the kids," he said. "We have done other cafeteria projects.
"We did one at Woodlawn and we did one at Avon Elementary, but Lake Placid Elementary has never been done and it is the largest elementary school. It has been on their project list for 10 to 15 years so the board wants to move forward and fund it."
The other capital projects include adding air conditioning to the Avon Park and Sebring Middle school gymnasiums and the resurfacing of the running tracks at all three high schools with a rubberized material at a total cost of $958,000.
Other CARES Act funded projects include air-conditioning upgrades at 11 schools at a total cost of about $5 million and $416,970 for cameras for school buses.