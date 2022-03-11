SEBIRNG — The School Board of Highlands County approved the district’s $7.5 million 2022-23 Capital Projects list, which $600,000 to replace roof sections at Lake Placid High and other projects at school campuses and the district office.
Some of the larger projects include:
• Woodlawn Elementary School is earmarked for restroom upgrades at four locations on its campus for a total of $200,000.
• All Avon Park High School parking lots will be resurfaced and striped at an estimated cost of $99,000.
• Building 7 at Fred Wild Elementary School will be reroofed at a cost of about $285,000.
• Gym bleachers replacement at Lake Placid Middle School for about $60,000.
• Lake Country Elementary School extend the front drop-off/pickup sidewalk covering for $40,000.
• Park Elementary School coverings for the exposed sidewalks in the parent pickup area for $60,000.
• Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School covering for parent pickup for $40,000.
• Hill-Gustat Middle School covered walkway for two buildings totaling $73,500.
• Avon Park Middle School $75,000 budgeted for roof leaks — engineering.
• Cracker Trail Elementary School, with kindergarteners returning to the school, a total of $43,000 on playground equipment for kindergarteners.
Most of the $7,545,559 Capital Projects list is funded with revenue from the half-cent school sales tax ($6,746,459).
Cares Act 3 funding is being used for window replacement and air conditioning projects at many schools and for the expansion of the Lake Placid Elementary School cafeteria. Most of the $11.2 million Cares 3 funding was budgeted in the 2021-22 project list, but some of the funds are in the 2022-23 project list.