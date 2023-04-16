SEBRING — Amid an agenda with a couple of hot topics, the School Board recently approved the first step in the District’s participation in the state’s Guardian Program to have armed trained safety personnel on school campuses in addition to school resource officers.
As part of the Consent Agenda’s approval, the School Board approved developing revisions to the Board’s Safe-School Officers policy.
The proposed revision states the District would utilize school guardians in accordance with the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program
Once the sheriff has conducted guardian training and has issued a school guardian certificate to an individual who meets the requirements, the individual would become a school guardian only if appointed by the superintendent, according to the proposed revision.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said that after the tragic happening event Marjory Stoneman High School in 2018, Senate Bills 7026 and 7030 established requirements that each school board and superintendent partner with law enforcement agencies to assign one or more Safe-School Officers at each school facility within the school district.
The School Board of Highlands County made the decision to satisfy the Safe-School Officer requirement, by partnering with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department to provide school resource officers and school resource deputies on every school campus, she said.
“Implementing the Guardian Program in Highlands County will provide additional support to ensure the highest level of safety and security of our students on our campuses,” Longshore said.