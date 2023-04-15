SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved a new health education (sex education) curriculum for grades sixth through eighth, but two board members voted against it and some parents voiced concerns.
At this week’s meeting, the board considered approval of the Relationships Under Construction (RUC) curriculum from Choices Family Resource Centers, which would also provide the instructors for sex education topics that are required by the state.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Danielle Erwin provided a summary of the district’s actions and agreement concerning the RUC curriculum.
The curriculum was presented to the School Board, which requested the removal of the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) topics from the curriculum, she said. It was approved by the board and then was reviewed by the public with one comment that was positive.
Based on the recommendations from RUC, the schools decided to have small group sessions for delivering the instruction, Erwin said.
The sixth grade will be focusing on the abstinence piece of the Legislation, which is approximately one 35-minute session. The seventh and eighth grades will do the abstinence and the teen dating violence topics, which would also be 35-minute sessions.
Parents will be able to have their children opt out of the health instruction.
Some parents questioned why it was not offered just one year and be done it.
Parent Schyler Scott said, if she understands correctly, the District would not be out of compliance by tabling any sex education for this year.
“Not that I am against RUC,” Scott added.
School Board Member Reese Martin said the District has been teaching it in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, but, technically the District only needs to do one grade.
School Board Attorney Shannon Nash said according to the rule and Statute and what Erwin has reported on, “it does make it sound like it needs to be taught and reported on every year.”
Howerton noted the long process that included the committee’s recommendation and having RUC revamp its program to just meet the state requirements.
“As a board member, I want to do what by law I am supposed to do,” she said. “If there is a parent who does not want their child in the program, they can sign an opt-out.
“I really feel we need to go forward and finish out this year and I have had schools tell me that.”
Board Member Isaac Durrance made a motion to adopt the Relationships Under Construction Comprehensive Health Curriculum, with the instruction delivered in small groups with the boys and girls separated.
Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop seconded the motion, which passed by a 3-2 vote with Martin and Board Member Nicole Radonski voting “no.”
The next agenda item, to approve the contract between the School Board of Highlands County and Choices Family Resource Centers, also passed by a 3-2 vote with Martin and Radonski voting “no.”