SEBRING — The Kindergarten Learning Center (KLC) will be the Sebring Pre-K Center next school year with the School Board of Highlands County approving the relocation of voluntary pre-K classes other pre-K classes to the KLC.
At a recent School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore noted at the end of the 2020-21 school year the Board decided to have the kindergarten students at the KLC go back to their zoned schools.
At that time there was some discussion of turning the KLC into a pre-K center, she said. Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge is putting together a team of administrators to work on the transition plan of moving the kindergarten students from the KLC to their zoned schools.
Longshore explained which schools would be impacted by having classrooms leaving and going to the pre-K center.
A total of 12 classrooms will be utilized initially including one VPK classroom from each of the following schools: Fred Wild, Woodlawn and Sun ‘N Lake elementary schools and two VPK classes from Memorial Elementary.
Also, pre-K ESE classes from the Cracker Trail Elementary (3), Sun ‘N Lake Elementary (2) and Memorial Elementary (1) and one migrant pre-K from Woodlawn Elementary.
Longshore showed that additional portable classrooms would be needed at Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools, which would be gaining more students — with the return of their kindergarten classes from the KLC — than the schools would be losing from their VPK and pre-K classes going to the KLC.
Both Cracker Trail and Fred Wild elementary schools will be getting seven kindergarten classes from the KLC and will need two more portables.
Woodlawn Elementary will be getting six kindergarten classes from the KLC and will need four additional portable classrooms.
Longshore said the county is experiencing growth and new businesses are opening so it may be time to start looking at possibly building a classroom wing depending on how the district’s numbers increase.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said she was concerned about the number of portables.
Howerton also noted that at the workshop on the KLC, she was thinking the district could move its administrative offices to the KLC.
When Wally Cox was superintendent he said the KLC was the most expensive school to operate in the district, she said.
Currently the KLC has 350 students.
Howerton said she was told that as a Pre-K Center it would have 200 students, but would hopefully grow.
It seemed that some of the principals knew they would getting kindergarten classes, but didn’t realize they would be losing their VPK classes, she said.
“I can’t support this,” Howerton said. Besides bringing portables in, there is the cost to setting them up and getting sidewalks to them.
Longshore noted that if the pre-K classes didn’t move to the KLC, additional portables would be needed at Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools.
Since the June workshop there has not been any other direction for another use for the KLC, she said.
It would have been wonderful to be able to move the administrative offices into the KLC, but it has less space than the present administrative offices, Longshore said, so then the idea was to use it as a pre-K center.
The School Board voted 4-1, with Howerton voting “no,” to approve utilizing the Kindergarten Learning Center as a pre-K center as described by Longshore.