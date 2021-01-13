SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop at 4 p.m. today to discuss the Athletic Task Force’s recommendations for the district’s athletic facilities.
Assistant Superintendent of Business/Operations Mike Averyt said the Athletic Task Force has met twice and now their recommendations will be presented to the School Board.
The Task Force has a plan that they are going to recommend to the board and it will be up to the board to accept the recommendations or make changes, he said.
The Task Force wants to try to get the community involved to help fund some of these projects, Averyt noted.
The needs list includes the high school athletic field maintenance at a total annual cost of $356,000 for all three high schools.
The Avon Park High needs list totals $917,400, which includes $205,000 to rubberize the track and $500,000 for a new metal building for weight room.
The Lake Placid High needs list totals $2,054,736, which includes $205,000 to rubberize the track, $20,000 to level and re-sod the baseball field and $500,000 to complete the locker room building.
The Sebring High needs list totals $895,963, which includes $205,000 to replace the track and $250,000 to replace the junior varsity locker room.
There are also athletic needs lists for the district’s four middle school.
Both Avon Park and Sebring Middle show the need to air condition their gyms at an estimated cost of $160,000 and a separate request for new gymnasiums at a cost of $3 million at both schools (total of $6 million).