SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will wait on getting appraisals for the possible purchase of the former JCPenney building at Lakeshore Mall.
The district and board wants definitive word that half-cent school sales tax revenue can be used for the property purchase and renovation for a new district office.
At its Tuesday meeting, the School Board tabled the consideration of appraisals until its next meeting on April 6.
School Board Member Donna Howerton is concerned about the district offices being in the middle of the mall and not knowing who the neighboring mall tenants could be in the future.
“I would like us to find a building by itself and there are some things in Highlands County with buildings by themselves and still have a parking lot,” she said.
A couple of board members, Bill Brantley and Isaac Durrance, believe the mall is centrally located. Howerton worried that if marijuana was legalized there could be a marijuana dispensary store nearby.
Since the district had gotten into trouble with its purchase of school buses, Howerton said she asked Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt if the school sales tax money could be used to build administrative buildings?
“I know they are looking for something different for the district office and with Highlands Virtual School, we are kind of outgrowing it,” she said, but it would cost an estimated $12 million to purchase and renovate the JCPenney building.
To purchase property and construct a new build would cost an estimated $17 million, Howerton said. Right now the cost of construction is high.
The district made some cost comparisons with other school districts that purchased properties for similar projects, but those comparisons were from much larger districts such as Dade and Broward counties, where the costs would be much different than in Highlands County, she said.
Averyt said he checked with the district’s bond attorney about using the half-cent revenue for the purchase and renovation of the former JC Penney building.
The bond attorney stated an auxiliary site is not specified in the statute, but it is not prohibited, either, Averyt said. The statute states the half-cent can by used for facilities and campuses, which means campuses are the schools and facilities are all the other buildings.
Averyt said he is researching it with the board attorney and he is going to ask for the State Auditor General’s opinion because he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened with the district’s school buses.
The district purchased school buses with half-cent revenue, but the Auditor General ruled that the school sales tax revenue could not be used for school buses. The district had to move funds back to its half-cent fund.
The district is still in negotiations on the price of the property that was quoted at $40 per square feet, for 62,000 square, for a total price of about $2.4 million, Averyt said.
The district paid $3.6 million in 2005 when it purchased the property for the Kindergarten Learning Center (a former grocery store with a few small stores), which was only 40,000 square feet, he noted.
The district needs have increased which is why they are researching the property for a possible relocation of the district office, Averyt said.