Tuesday evening, Highlands County School Board candidate Reese Martin will make a campaign stop at the Highlands Tea Party. A lifelong Lake Placid resident, he has spent the past 20 years serving on local committees that support and promote the success of Highlands County youth in athletics and agriculture.

Among other things, Martin has served on the Highlands County Farm Bureau board, Highlands County Junior Livestock committee, Ag-Venture board, Lake Placid Youth Baseball board, and as vocational ag instructor at Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School, and Sebring High School. He is the husband of a teacher. They have two children who are graduates of Lake Placid High School.

Recommended for you