Tuesday evening, Highlands County School Board candidate Reese Martin will make a campaign stop at the Highlands Tea Party. A lifelong Lake Placid resident, he has spent the past 20 years serving on local committees that support and promote the success of Highlands County youth in athletics and agriculture.
Among other things, Martin has served on the Highlands County Farm Bureau board, Highlands County Junior Livestock committee, Ag-Venture board, Lake Placid Youth Baseball board, and as vocational ag instructor at Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School, and Sebring High School. He is the husband of a teacher. They have two children who are graduates of Lake Placid High School.
Martin says he is running for school board to get Highlands’ schools on the right track. He has charged that the local system has students falling behind and schools with declining performances. He further maintains that local teachers are discouraged by the behavior some students display in their classrooms. Martin says they need support of leadership to raise the standard and expectations for student behavior.
As a school board member, Martin says he wants to make a difference for students, teachers, staff and families in Highlands County.
“Every child deserves excellence in education,” he said. “We have excellent teachers here in Highlands County who need support to be most effective for our students.”
Martin will give a short presentation, then answer questions.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans’ Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive behind the Sebring Walmart. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meetings starting at 6 p.m.