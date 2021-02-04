SEBRING — The School Board will review over $6 million in recommended capital projects for 2021-22 at its workshop at 4 p.m., Feb. 9.
The Capital Project Plan 2021-2022 includes a total of $6,113,046 in projects including $2.2 million for districtwide projects and a total of $1,093,190 at Lake Placid High, which includes $820,000 for roof replacement.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said after discussing and making changes to the project list at the workshop, the revised project list is placed on the agenda for the board meeting on Feb. 23.
If the board wants to approve all the recommended projects, the district has enough funding for all of the projects, he said.
For the 2021-22 projects the funding is as follows: $478,000 general fund/transfer from 1.5 mill property tax, $172,800 from Capital Outlay & Debt Service funds, and $5,462,246 from the half-cent school sales tax.
The $2.2 million in districtwide projects includes $1 million for student/district software at all schools, $400,000 for student computers at all schools, $180,000 for computers/Smartboards/sound at all schools, and $315,000 for the Athletic Task Force’s projects.
The Sebring High projects total $348,432, which includes $155,000 to repave the front parking lot and the senior parking lot and $153,000 for HVAC (heating, ventilation, A/C) controls upgrades.