SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County discussed its healthcare clinic options at a workshop recently, but will not be making any changes at this time.
There have been some concerns about the health clinic to the point the School Board wanted to see how the issues could be rectified, said School Board Chair Isaac Durrance.
"I know a lot of health clinics are having a hard time with staffing. There are wait times that are involved and it's working out some of the kinks to try and provide the service we can at that clinic," he said.
Highlands Urgent Care opened around Jan. 2, 2019 as a health clinic for the public and for employees and dependents on The School Board of Highlands County's health plan.
Highlands Urgent Care is associated with Treasure Coast Medical Associates, which is based in Jensen Beach. The Sebring walk-in clinic is at 7197 S. George Blvd. off U.S. 27.
Durrance said it is a family-type clinic, which has a lot positives things too, such as the private entrance only for School Board employees and the onsite pharmacy.
The board discussed the positives and negatives to different clinic scenarios such as the current situation, a clinic the district owned outright or a hospital setting.
Treasure Coast Medical Associates President Michael Adelberg and his wife Kelly and a coordinator with the health group did a good job of taking feedback and talk through the issues, Durrance said.
"I know COVID has been an a major issue obviously for all healthcare and keeping staff on the floor and providing those tests and those types of things," he said. "For healthcare, it has been tough for the past two years."
The district has a five-year contract with Highlands Urgent Care, with the fourth year starting in January.