SEBRING — A parent recently voiced concerns about the Highlands School District’s history of “C” accountability grades. As a result, the School Board will form a committee to determine the use of millions in federal funds to close the learning gaps.
Parent Jesse Sapp said there was nothing new in the release last week of the school accountability reports. For the last 12 years, he reminded board members, the Highlands School District has had a “C” rating. In Florida, a “C” rating was the lowest grade this year and Highlands County was in the bottom 8% of the state.
“What do we need to have done to increase our district’s accountability scores?” Sapp said.
Later in the meeting, teachers and support union negotiator Jim Demchak addressed that board stating, “I feel for you. It is tough to sit back and see you get attacked at times, the superintendent as well, about curriculum and school grades, etc.
“I guess maybe the public doesn’t understand that for 24 years the plan in Florida was to destroy public education and they did a good job of it – cutting funding, funding private schools, charter schools, etc..
Curriculum comes from the top down, Demchak said, and the governor and the Legislature tells the school districts what they are going to teach. The only choice that comes in is, can a teacher be creative in how they teach that curriculum, he said.
“With all the laws that have come down, it has really made your job difficult to try to improve a school grade because of curriculum that you have nothing you can do about,” he said. “Considering what has happed with funding, you are doing well to maintain that grade.”
During the board members’ comments, School Board Member Donna Howerton said, “Serving on this board, I do think this is the first time I saw three D’s”.
She went on to say she knows the district has been through a lot with COVID and difficulties in getting teachers and applicants.
Howerton believes Danielle Erwin (who recently became the assistant superintendent of secondary education) cares about teachers and cares about faculty, event at the elementary level.
Howerton would like to see classroom teachers more involved in the curriculum decisions.
“We have some excellent teachers, we have some excellent administrators, I just don’t know if we are communicating,” she said.
Howerton noted that a Hardee County school had an “A” grade (Highlands had no “A” schools). “I want to see Highlands County there.”
School Board Member Bill Brantley said he was concerned that a few weeks ago the Carnegie Learning proposal came before the board with three principals asking for help for coaches to come in. In May there was no action by the board on the recommended approval of two teacher training programs (one from Carnegie) that had a total cost of $1.5 million.
Brantley said, the district has $42 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) to close the student learning gap due to COVID.
The district has a half-cent sales tax committee and an athletics committee. He said, “I hate to suggest another committee, but I think we need an ESSER committee,” to see what the principals and teachers need.
“These funds will never come again, so the district needs to prioritize the needs that will help students in this achievement gap, to bring up grades and be superior to neighboring counties and not just equal to them,” Brantley said.
The other board members agreed with the need for an ESSER committee.
Brantley said, “We got harassment for saying we were going to approve a $7 million science program. No, we approved it [motion to approve] so we could talk to them to discuss it to see if there is a cheaper route.”
It was likely an inflated price due to the ESSER funds, he said, “We were never going to spend that kind of money.”
Brantley said, he wants to see a committee, starting with the teachers and going to the principals, and meeting with the public and administrators.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore was not present at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.