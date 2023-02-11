SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County discussed, at a special meeting, how to meet the minimum state requirements for middle school health education with the program Relationships Under Construction (RUC) from the Choices Pregnancy Center.
It was noted that the topics of teen pregnancy, abstinence and teen dating violence needed to be covered.
School Board Member Nicole Radonski said she wanted to know how the RUC program can address child abuse, human trafficking, and exploitation, which are things that need to be takin into account as well.
School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop said she has been at the Choices Center the past two weeks reviewing the curriculum and, “I don’t think there is anything there that you would be offended by, especially on this area. As a matter of fact, I know there is nothing you would be offended by on what we have here.”
School Board Member Reese Martin, “I want to get away from how we classify this. It is health education. I don’t want to classify it as sex education. We kind of want just a health education for our children. We want to make sure we are not classifying you the same as we did in the past [health program].”
A representative from the Choices Center said, “My understanding, Reese, is you are not wanting to normalize teen sexuality and sexual behavior in our students and we totally agree with that. We do not need to be doing that.”
The School Board approved a motion to have staff request the Choices Center provide the materials that are necessary to address the topics of the awareness of the benefits of sexual abstinence as the expected standard and the consequences of teen pregnancy as well as teen dating violence. They are expected to present that material to the board at its Feb. 21 meeting.