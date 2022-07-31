SEBRING — William “Bill” Brantley II, District 4 incumbent, is seeking his fourth four-year term on the School Board of Highlands County.
Being a local business owner and having control over his daily schedule, Brantley said he has dedicated the time necessary to the Highlands County Schools.
“This has allowed me to be available for meetings that are sometimes scheduled during a regular working day,” he said. “I am invested in our school system because I still have a senior in Lake Placid High School and a fourth-grader in Lake Placid Elementary.”
Brantley said he plans to continue to achieve:
• An open door policy with the teachers and administration, creating a working team striving for the best interest of our students and their education.
• Increasing teacher and non-structural personnel salaries.
• Implementing “new” vocational and technical programs.
• Preparing the students of Highlands County to be confident in pursuing their goals & passion.
“While we hope that the most difficult days of the last two years are behind us, we know that there will still be challenges to come,” Brantley said. “Now is not the time for inexperience navigating the educational landscape, we need experience, and proven leadership to keep moving forward for the children of Highlands County.”
District 4 includes the following schools: Lake Country Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School.