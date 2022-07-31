SEBRING — Reese Martin is the District 4 challenger for a seat on the School Board of Highlands County.
Martin has served on the Highlands County Farm Bureau Board, Highlands County Junior Livestock committee, Ag-Venture Board, Lake Placid Youth Baseball Board and as Vocational Ag Instructor at Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School.
“I’ve spent 20 years serving on local committees that support and promote the success of our Highlands County youth in athletics and agriculture,” he said. “I’m the husband of a teacher, and we have two wonderful children that are graduates of Lake Placid High School.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Lake Placid and am honored by the support of our community.”
Martin said he is running for school board to “get our schools on the right track.”
That are students who are falling behind and schools with declining performances, he said. “We need to start listening to the concerns of parents and teachers so we can help our students succeed.”
Teachers are discouraged by the behavior some students display in their classrooms, and they need support of leadership to raise the standard and expectations for student behavior, Martin said.
“It’s time to safeguard students from woke ideologies and make sure our schools are free from material that threatens their wellbeing,” he said.
Every child deserves excellence in education, and there are excellent teachers here in Highlands County, Martin said. “Let’s make sure they get the support they need to be the most effective for our students.
“I want to get to know the dedicated men and women who work in our schools every day, because they see first-hand what needs to be addressed, and their insight is an important resource for creating a positive culture within our school district.”
Martin said he alone doesn’t have all the answers to every issue facing the school district, but he will listen to the people who do. “I will listen to parents, teachers, and staff and will honor the office of School Board member.
“I’ll be in our schools, observing day-to-day operations and available to teachers and staff,” he said. “I’ll toss the old rubber stamp and won’t vote in favor of an agenda item unless it makes sense and promotes excellence in education.
“I will lead with integrity to restore transparency in our School District, support teachers and families, protect our community values, and will work hard to ensure our students have the best opportunities to excel in reading, writing, and arithmetic.”
District 4 includes the following schools: Lake Country Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School.