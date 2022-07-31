SNS-martin073122a.jpg

MARTIN

SEBRING — Reese Martin is the District 4 challenger for a seat on the School Board of Highlands County.

Martin has served on the Highlands County Farm Bureau Board, Highlands County Junior Livestock committee, Ag-Venture Board, Lake Placid Youth Baseball Board and as Vocational Ag Instructor at Sebring Middle School, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School.

Recommended for you