SEBRING — Jill Compton Twist the incumbent in District 5 on the School Board of Highlands County is seeking her third term.
Twist has worked for School Board of Highlands County for the last 24 years in various positions.
She holds a master’s degree in speech language pathology and a master’s degree in educational leadership/administration. She has worked in pre-k, elementary, middle and high school levels in regular education classrooms, special education (ESE), guidance and dean positions.
Twist said she has a unique and in-depth understanding that comes from the day-to-day immersion in the operations of a public school.
“I am a mom, an educator, a businesswoman, and a conservative,” Twist said. “I am running for School Board with the momentum of continuous improvement for our school district.
“It is my passion for kids and their education that keeps me striving for excellence and growth within our schools.”
Twist’s goals as a School Board member are: keeping kids safe, improving student achievement, providing competitive pay for teachers/staff, improving communication, and fiscal responsibility so the School District can produce productive citizens for this county.
As a School Board member during what many consider to be the most challenging time faced by education in a century, Twist said she used her experience to:
● Keep students learning – during a nationwide shut down, shifting to online learning.
● Make schools ready to open – allocating resources to ensure readiness to welcome students back into the brick-and-mortar classrooms in a safe and healthy way.
● Keep FTE funding (state funding based on enrollment) in our community – while enrollment across the nation in school districts declined, Highlands County experienced growth in student enrollment during COVID.
“Our teachers and staff are amazing and kept this district moving forward during such a challenging time with added allocations and support,” Twist said.
“While we hope that the most difficult days of the last two years are behind us, we know that there will still be challenges to come,” she said. “Now is not the time for inexperience navigating the educational landscape. We need experience and proven leadership to keep moving forward for the children of Highlands County.”
Twist said it is a privilege to serve this district, and since her time on the board there have been many changes and improvements.
School safety is a priority and Highlands County was one of the first in the state to achieve single point of entry and armed SRO’s (school resource officers) for all public schools, she noted. “The graduation rate has improved by 13%, thanks to all the hard work by our teachers and staff.”
The School District’s career and tech offerings have increased tremendously, as have the International Baccalaureate, collegiate, and Advanced Placement courses.
District 5 includes the following schools: Cracker Trail Elementary and Hill Gustat-Middle schools, which is also in District 3.