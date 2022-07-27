SEBRING —Nicole Radonski is the challenger for the District 5 Seat on the School Board of Highlands County.
Radonski, who is the daughter of Jeff and Carolyn Shoemaker, has lived in Highlands County nearly all of her life.
She attended Woodlawn Elementary, Sebring Middle School, and Sebring High schools. She graduated from the University of Florida with a master’s degree in interdisciplinary elementary education.
Radonski has also earned an English for Speakers of Other Languages Endorsement, K-12 Reading Certification, and Exceptional Student Education Certification.
She began her teaching career at Fred Wild Elementary School and taught for 17 years in the Highlands County School District and has spent the last two years working with Florida Virtual School as a second-grade virtual educator.
During her time in Highlands County, she taught first grade, second grade, sixth grade and eighth grade.
Radonski noted that she also earned Teacher of the Year at Hill-Gustat, was recognized as a High Impact Teacher for the District, and implemented and led a leadership class at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
“Both as an educator and as a parent, I have a vested interest in the success of all schools,” she said.
Radonski said she is seeking a seat on the School Board because she is passionate about her community and plans to be an active presence in schools and the community, “in order to continue to build strong relationships and make well-informed decisions.
“I will be an honest voice at board meetings that is willing to speak up and take action when necessary,” she said. “I have a heart to serve and want to be part of the solution, leading with honesty, integrity and transparency.”
It is time for a fresh perspective for positive change, Radonski said, noting that her experience both inside and outside of the district will allow for that.
With her oldest child beginning eighth grade, Radonski said she has a vested interest in our schools.
Radonski’s top priorities include:
• Having an active presence on school campuses, in order to build strong relationships, make informed decisions, and be an honest voice at board meetings.
• Teacher recruitment and retention.
• Increased partnerships with local businesses and organizations to ensure the success of all students.
“Because of the fact that I am a current educator, I will be a great voice for what teachers truly need to ensure the success of the students in Highlands County,” she said.
With many of our students struggling to maintain proficiency, it is time to do things differently, Radonski declared. “I am ready to work hard and serve well.”
District 5 includes the following schools: Cracker Trail Elementary School and Hill Gustat-Middle School, which is also in District 3.
