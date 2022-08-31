SEBRING — Reese Martin and Nicole Radonski, the winners of the recent school board election, have nearly three months before they are sworn into office on Nov. 22 as members of the School Board of Highlands County.
Both board members-elect shared how they are preparing for the responsibility of being a School Board member.
Radonski said, “I am looking forward to November, when I officially begin serving our children, schools and families, as their School Board District 5 representative.
“Until then, I will continue to focus on board agendas and policies that will be addressed within the next few months.”
Radonski said she will be attending new board member trainings, via the Florida School Boards Association.
“I also plan to begin reviewing all policies and the strategic plan for our district,” she said. “I would also like to begin visiting schools.”
Radonski said she understands her new position will take time.
“I am willing and ready to get to work and serve our community well,” she said. “My greatest concern will always be for the protection and educational welfare of our students. I can assure you that I will be doing my homework.”
Radonski was serving on the Health Committee Review Team that was reviewing health education curriculum, but since her status now is “school board elect,” she will be stepping down from the committee. The School Board will eventually be voting on the recommendation from the committee.
Martin said, “I am committed to student success, and I’m listening to parents and teachers and always welcome your phone calls and emails. I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent the people of Highlands County, and I’m ready to get to work to bring solutions for the issues facing our district.
“Our school district has been managing $270 million, and I want to dive into those numbers to better understand how our taxpayer dollars have been spent, along with the detail of funds available,” he said. “We must focus on excellence in education and spend money effectively for the advancement and success of our students.”
Martin said he is connecting with resources available to new school board members to be more effective.