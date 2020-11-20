SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County followed its usual protocol at its recent annual reorganizational meeting by electing Jan Shoop as board chairperson after she has served the past 12 months as vice-chairperson.
Shoop succeeds Donna Howerton, who had served the past 12 months as chairperson.
The board elected Isaac Durrance as vice-chairperson. He is serving in his first four-year term on the board.
The board approved its meeting schedule for the the next 12-months with the next meeting being a special meeting to consider approval of an allocation of a middle school principal to oversee Highlands Virtual School.
In July, the School Board approved changing the top position at Highlands Virtual School, the district’s online school, from a lead teacher to an assistant principal position.
Highlands Virtual School’s enrollment increased significantly since last year, from 73 to 1,377, with many students opting to learn from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regular School Board meeting dates for the next four months are: Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9 and March 23.
All regular board meeting begin at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be practicable, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.