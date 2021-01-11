SEBRING — Elementary reading research and curriculum will be discussed and reviewed during a School Board of Highlands County workshop at 3:30, Tuesday.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Programs Anne Lindsay explained there is a significant renewed interest across the state and country for early literacy skill development in our students.
The early literacy components include the school-year voluntary prekindergarten (VPK) program the district has added, along with the summer VPK, she said. “We are expanding our VPK program, but most importantly we are very clear about what students in kindergarten through third-grade should know and be able to do in order to become a strong reader.”
The state has a portal, that can be used to access data at the third-grade level that provides an indication of what is being accomplished with students in kindergarten through second-grade, Lindsay explained.
“We will be looking at that data on our students,” she said, including reviewing how sub-groups of students are doing over time on the Florida Standards Assessment.
They have been reviewing exactly how they teach students how to read, Lindsay said. “It is very clear and we are doing it and working to improve our practices to make it ever better.”
There is an emphasis in grades K-3 to increase the percentage of students, especially after the COVID slide, who can decode and read well and start solid reading practices.
Decoding is the ability to apply your knowledge of letter-sound relationships, including knowledge of letter patterns, to correctly pronounce written words.
The workshop is to make sure the School Board members are aware of the expectations for the district, and 66 other Florida school districts, Lindsay said. To be sure they are aligned with researched-based practices and materials for the greater percentage of students in early grades developing reading skills and ready to move on to more complex texts.
District language arts specialist Tina Starling has done a wonderful job of putting together the data, the research and the district’s practices and setting the stage for the district to adopt new reading/language arts textbooks, Lindsay noted.