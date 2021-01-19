SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved extending the COVID-19 sick leave benefit that was not included in the latest federal stimulus package.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) covered sick and family leave for employees impacted by COVID-19.
The relief act provided 10 days of paid time off and up to 10 weeks off for family care.
But, the relief act expired on Dec. 31, leaving employers to decide whether to continue offering the emergency paid leave, just as coronavirus cases statewide were climbing to record highs.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the School Board of Highlands County extended the coronavirus sick leave provision until March 31.
Data from the Florida Department of Health shows that from Sept. 6 through Jan. 2 the Highlands District had 15 teachers and nine staff members who were infected with the coronavirus.
Most school districts have extended the sick leave provision, but TC Palm reports that the Martin County School District has become one of the few in the state that is not extending paid leave time for school employees affected by the coronavirus.
The Martin District chose not to extend it for financial reasons, according to a district spokesperson.
Also, the School Board of Highlands County approved the Sebring High School Varsity Choir’s request to travel to New York to perform at the National Youth Choir Festival at Carnegie Hall in March 2022.
The choir has been invited to attend the festival based on its past performances, Choral Director Christi Hagen stated in a letter to the School Board.
They are only offering three dates at Carnegie Hall, she noted.
“We have been informed that because of the limited number of performances, the dates will fill up very quickly,” Hagen said. “By submitting an application and deposit now, we can lock in the 2021 price, secure our spot , have our deposit from the 2021 trip applied to this year’s trip and receive an additional discount.”
This year the choir had planned to attend the festival, but it was cancelled due to COVID.