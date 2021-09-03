SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will vote on approval of its first annual budget over $200 million and set the property rate at a special meeting/public hearing at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
The School Board will vote on approval of a tax rate of 5.879 mills, which is a reduction of .196 mills from the 2020-21 tax rate of 6.075 mills.
The total budget for 2021-22 is $206,201,628, which is an increase of about $27.8 million from the 2020-21 budget.
The general fund is $108,146, which includes $67,473,326 under total instructional support and $31,594,844 under total general support.
The 2021-22 budget got a $22 million boost in federal money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is designed to help school districts with COVID-related expenses and challenges.
Also, the budget summary shows a projected increase of $1.1 million in revenue from the school 1/2 cent sales tax, from $5.3 million to $6.4 million.
The total millage rate to be levied is more than the roll back rate by .63%.
The roll back rate is the millage rate necessary on the new tax roll that will generate the same total dollars as was raised in the prior year. The millage rate produced by the roll back is then compared to the new proposed millage rate and will produce a higher percent increase if the assessed valuation of the district has gone up.
If your individual assessed valuation remains the same, then you can expect your taxes to increase or decrease by the amount in the budget.
The budget shows a projection of a slight increase of eight students in 2021-22 for a total enrollment of 12,146 with 66% of the district’s students qualifying for free or reduced-priced lunches.
The base student allocation, which is set by the state, increases by $53.50 (.12%) to $4,372.91.
Ten years ago, the base student allocation was $3,479.22.
The summary of teacher salaries states that the beginning teacher salary is $44,200, top teacher salary is $63,874 and the average teacher salary is $48,968.
There is an increase of 36.4 school-level instructional positions and an increase of 16 district-level instructional positions.