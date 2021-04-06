SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands decided to a allow a company repair the leaking roof at the Kindergarten Learning Center and not pursue a lawsuit against two other companies.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said, “We decided to allow a company that had said they could make repairs to the roof for approximately $67,000. Statute time is running out, which I believe is first of May as to pursuing litigation.”
A $360,000 roofing project in 2016 at the school included a warranty, but the roof continued to leak even after a roofing company repeatedly attempted to fix the problem.
The supplier of the metal roof and holder of the warranty is McElroy Metal. The installing contractor and the one the district had been working with regarding warranty issues had been Property Renovations & Construction (PRC).
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt had said, in the event of litigation, the district would pursue both the the manufacturer and installer, but it wouldn’t be an easy case because they would be “pointing fingers at each other.”
Howerton said she was very disappointed that the company, who installed the roof back when Kindergarten Learning Center was renovated, did not step up and make corrections to make the roof completely correct under warranty.
Of course this was not a local company at the time and was our lowest bid received when making renovations to the building, she noted. The company that inspected the roof and will make repairs can possibly start this week, which will allow the district to have an additional two-year warranty.