Twitter

Twitter is one of the defendants in litigation being brought by school districts across the nation claiming that social media has a negative impact on children and adolescents. The School Board of Highlands County heard a presentation Tuesday evening by an attorney from Wagstaff & Cartmell.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

After the vaping lawsuit settlement, some school districts are joining a lawsuit claiming negative impacts from harmful content from social media that is accessible to children and adolescents.

School Board Attorney Shannon Nash invited Wagstaff & Cartmell attorney Michael Cutler to present to the School Board his firm’s litigation against social media, which includes many school districts seeking compensation for the negative impact on schools.

Recommended for you