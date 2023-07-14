After the vaping lawsuit settlement, some school districts are joining a lawsuit claiming negative impacts from harmful content from social media that is accessible to children and adolescents.
School Board Attorney Shannon Nash invited Wagstaff & Cartmell attorney Michael Cutler to present to the School Board his firm’s litigation against social media, which includes many school districts seeking compensation for the negative impact on schools.
By a live video feed on Tuesday, Cutler noted his firm, along with the Maher Law firm, were successful in the December 2022 lawsuit settlement against the vaping company Juul Labs and the May 2023 lawsuit settlement with the tobacco products company Altria.
The Highlands District recovered a gross amount of $316,990 from Juul and will receive an estimated gross recovery of $95,533 from Altria, he noted.
Cutler cited a May 2023 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General on “Social Media and Youth Mental Health,” which stated, “Extremely inappropriate and harmful content continues to be easily and widely accessible by children and adolescents.
“This can be spread through direct pushes, unwanted content exchanges and algorithmic designs. In certain tragic cases, childhood deaths have been linked to suicide and self-harm-related content and risk-taking challenges on social media platforms.”
Cutler said the negative impact on schools includes: a major distraction for students, teachers and administrators; demand for counseling services has increased dramatically and requires investigation; and intervention in potentially harmful or destructive conduct and confiscating devices.
At the end of the meeting some School Board members commented on the presentation.
Concerning social media, Nicole Radonski said, she believes it is the parents job, “but it definitely has an effect on what we are seeing in schools.
“Hopefully we will be able to look more into that,” she said.
Jan Shoop said with social media, it does start with the parents, but a lot of times the parents are doing the same thing the kids are doing.
“If they could do something, that would be great,” she said.
Reese Martin said it is everybody’s problem.
“I have had parents tell me that even on school computers that kids are accessing YouTube and places they shouldn’t be and at the schools we need to do what we can and really step up to keep them off any of these sites,” he said.
Donna Howerton thanked Nash for arranging for the presentation on the social media lawsuit.
She has spoken to the district Director of MIS Darrell Layfield many times when a parent has a concern about YouTube. Some of the district’s staff is catching some of that at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the morning. “These kids are very smart.
“I feel that our staff is trying as much as they can to stay on top of that,” Howerton said.
The defendants in the litigation are: Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Snapchat, Tik Tok and Google (YouTube).
The Florida school districts that have joined the lawsuit are: Bay, Liberty, Okaloosa, Orange and Suwanee districts.
Large school districts in the nation that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit include: San Diego, Mobile and Montgomery.