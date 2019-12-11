SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis’ minimum teacher pay proposal was a major topic at the recent joint conference of The Florida Association of District School Superintendents and the Florida School Boards Association.
All five members of The School Board of Highlands County attended the conference last week in Tampa.
Highlands School Board Member Isaac Durrance said Monday the state school board association and superintendents’ association released a joint press release supporting the governor’s minimum teacher pay proposal.
The governor’s education budget proposal may not be the final budget after the legislative session, Durrance said, but, “We all want to be part of that process. If there is any new money for our staff we certainly want that, but we also want to be part of that process to make sure it is the most fair.”
Many of the Highlands School Board members will be in Tallahassee in the later part of January for a “Legislative Day,” he noted. “We certainly support the long overdue idea that we need to provide more for our staff and make education a priority.
“Nothing is perfect and it is something that needs to be hammered out and worked out.”
The Florida school board and district superintendents associations will work with all the legislators to make sure it is the best process possible, Durrance added.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said, “One thing I always like is the opportunity to network with other school board members across the state of Florida.
She attended the Psychological Safety in Schools session where they shared the practices of how school psychologists can support districts and schools in their mission to improve psychological safety and security in the education environment.
Howerton said she also attended a session on Risk Management — Medical Marijuana and Drug Free Workplace.
She learned about how Florida school districts of all sizes are providing purposeful career pathways for students through academics, community partnerships, apprenticeships and hand on learning experiences. They actually had students from schools across the state of Florida share what they are doing at their schools.
Highlands is already implementing much of what was was shared, but it can always grow, Howerton said.
“One thing I see pretty big is being able to offer welding, which I know we are trying to get that implemented here in Highlands County,” she said.
The Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS) and the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) press release stated that the associations jointly voice their support for Governor De Santis’ initiative to substantially raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 beginning in the 2020-21 academic year.
The proposed increase would make Florida the second in the nation for starting teacher pay and sends a clear message that Florida truly values the role and importance of public school teachers.
FSBA President and Osceola School Board Member Tim Weisheyer said,“We applaud the Governor for making education a top priority and see his teacher salary proposal as a step in the right direction towards attracting the best talent to the state of Florida.”
FADSS President and Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning said, “We are excited to see that the topic of teacher salaries has finally risen to the level of importance it merits and look forward to working with the Governor and legislature to address this and other opportunities for highly effective, seasoned teachers and other education professionals.”