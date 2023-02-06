SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County appears to be ready to select a health education curriculum for middle school with a special meeting set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the purpose of adopting a health ed curriculum.
Two curriculums were presented at last week’s School Board workshop: Relationships Under Construction (RUC) (local submission from the Choices Pregnancy Center) and Comprehensive Health and Essential Health (from Goodheart-Willcox publishers) (GW).
After the iMAD sex education program was discontinued in the district schools in April, a health education review committee narrowed the choices for a replacement health ed curriculum to two. Then the committee selected the GW proposal.
Just prior to the Dec. 6 School Board meeting, the district pulled the proposed GW curriculum from the board agenda because there was no proper publication of the final meeting of the review committee.
Now the board favors the RUC – Relationships Under Construction – proposal.
At the four-hour workshop, GW Middle School Pedagogy Developer Mary McCarley presented the GW curriculum. She was not present at the workshop, but participated online.
She said GW started creating their health education resources in 2015 in response for the need of a quality up-to-date skills-based resource that was developed by experts in health education, she said.
The 2023 copyright of Essential Health Skills for Middle School is aligned to the Florida health standards and is widely used in districts throughout the U.S. and in Florida including Miami-Dade, McCarley said.
Choices Family Resource Centers Executive Director Kim Farabee presented the RUC proposal.
The RUC instructors are not only trained in the curriculum and receive certification, she said, but are also required to complete the national SRA (Sexual Risk Avoidance) training and certifications and there is required continuing education throughout the year for the instructors.
“Our instructors also sign a commitment to teach the curriculum as written,” Farabee said. “We are not a textbook, what you saw here, that was obviously a textbook, that is not what we are.”
RUC curriculum should only be considered if the district wants the RUC instructors to teach it, she said.
School Board Member Reese Martin said that over several of these meetings the board has said it wants to teach what is required; sex education is not required.
“We are not looking to replace iMad, that was a mistake,” he said. “I am not looking to have it replaced.”
School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop said it is not possible to satisfy every part of the community.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said, “On one side, we have a textbook and on the other side, we have a group of concerned citizens that live in this community and want to make our community better. I am not going to do all of this work for a textbook.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said part of the process is whatever curriculum that is being considered needs to be publicly available for review for 20 days. He suggested starting the review now as opposed to waiting for a board meeting for a vote and then having to start the 20-day review.
Howerton said Tuesday, with the uncertainty about textbooks (due to possible changes by the state or governor), the board is considering the Relationships Under Construction proposal, but it will take a vote.
The textbooks from GW would cost $40,000. The board was concerned that the books may not be allowed next year.
The board has asked RUC to come up with a curriculum with just what is required by the state, she said.
Florida Statute 1003.42 states in part: For students in grades 6-12, awareness of the benefits of sexual abstinence as the expected standard and the consequences of teenage pregnancy.
Howerton said the board wanted to find out if the sex education part was optional in the health ed requirements. If it wasn’t a requirement, the district would not teach it.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs Danielle Irwin hasn’t been able to get a definitive answer from the Florida Department of Education on it, she said.