School Board Health Education workshop

From left: School Board Chair Donna Howerton, Vice Chair Jan Shoop, School Board Member Reese Martin and School Board Attorney Shannon Nash at last week’s health education workshop.

 SCREENSHOT/SCHOOL BOARD OF HIGHLANDS COUNTY

SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County appears to be ready to select a health education curriculum for middle school with a special meeting set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the purpose of adopting a health ed curriculum.

Two curriculums were presented at last week’s School Board workshop: Relationships Under Construction (RUC) (local submission from the Choices Pregnancy Center) and Comprehensive Health and Essential Health (from Goodheart-Willcox publishers) (GW).

Recommended for you