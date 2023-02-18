SEBRING — Corporal punishment continues to be a much discussed topic for the School Board of Highlands County with it being debated at length, along with other discipline issues, during a recent School Board workshop.
A couple of high school students, from the Superintendent's student council, spoke first at the workshop with a Highlands Virtual School student saying that students in regular classrooms believe that school administrators should visit classrooms more often, which is effective in improving behavior and discipline.
Also, she said there shouldn't be too many warnings. The overuse of warnings makes it like nothing will be done when a student misbehaves.
"We need more action on it," the student said.
A second student also spoke on the suggestion for more administrators visiting classrooms. The atmosphere of the classroom changes when an administrator is present, he said.
The student also spoke about corporal punishment.
The student said corporal punishment is a relic from a past era, which is rarely used. The beliefs of society has changed to where is might cause public backlash if it ever was used.
He encouraged the board to rethink its stance on it and consider the opinions of society at large in the towns and in the schools.
The board has discussed corporal punishment at its recent meetings and while it is being removed from the 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct, the board is considering having it put back in the Code as a deterrent.
School Board Member Reese Martin has suggested that corporal punishment be put it back in the Code of Conduct, even if only for a deterrent.
"I think there are some areas in here where it could possibly be put in there just as an option, whether it is used or not," he said.
Martin said he had asked for the number of discipline referrals that have been issued to students thus far this school year. There have been 7,223 total referrals in about 107 school days.
The majority of them are defiance of authority, disruptive behavior, and rules violations, he said.
"What we are doing and have been doing does not seem to be working," Martin said. "We need to do something to help teachers that are there because administrators can't be in every classroom as was suggested to make children behave."
People have said out-of-school suspension does not seem like a punishment as grades can be made up and kids go home, he said.
Instead of principal discretion on many of the consequences, Martin said, he would like to see parental involvement in what their kids are doing.
Some of them mentioned possible parent conferences, for some of these serious infractions we need to make sure we get the parents involved, he said.
"We know we have a big problem with vaping and other issues going on in these schools," Martin said. "We do have the option to give community service."
He said there has to be something that is a punishment for the serious infractions.
District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Leeseburg said corporal punishment is legal in the state of Florida, but if a mark is left on an individual for 24 hours there will be an investigation into the incident.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said administrators have been put on leave for that in the past and brought back in after the investigation was completed.
"The big question of the board, are we putting it back into the Code of Conduct as deterrent because kids will be fearful, but we have it in there or are we going to actually do it?"
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said, "As a parent when I was signing the book, I wanted to let my child know that it was available, I didn't have a problem because I didn't have a problem with being disciplined at school. I have had many who have gone to school with this process who said it made a difference in their life."
Leeseburg said the principals and deans have disciplinary options such as to conference with the student and refer the student to the guidance office, school service work, classroom exclusion outside ISS and OSS (Individualized Study Services and Out of School Suspension).
Among the administrators that he has spoken with, none of them would support using corporal punishment on campus, he said.
School Board Member Nicole Radonski said she supports "principal discretion" in setting the consequences for infractions because the principal will know the circumstances and knows the students.
School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop said as a parent she signed the piece of paper in front of her child.
"My youngest graduated in 2009," she said. "We are in a different world right now. As a parent 100%. As a School Board member, I just don't think it is a good idea to put the schools, the administrators and the deans in that situation.
The Code of Conduct workshop was a little over two hours long. The board takes no official action at workshops.
During the meeting, Radonski also noted the problem with vaping.
Leeseburg said when the School Board did the recent facilities walk-thru there were 83 students at the Academy at Youth Care Lane (district alternative program) with 49 of them there due to drug-related issues.
Martin said, "We can't send anyone else to the Academy because it is full and the majority of it is from vaping and that is where I go back to if there was community service instead of a $25 fine."
