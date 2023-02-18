SEBRING — Corporal punishment continues to be a much discussed topic for the School Board of Highlands County with it being debated at length, along with other discipline issues, during a recent School Board workshop.

A couple of high school students, from the Superintendent's student council, spoke first at the workshop with a Highlands Virtual School student saying that students in regular classrooms believe that school administrators should visit classrooms more often, which is effective in improving behavior and discipline. 

