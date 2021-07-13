SEBRING — Student athletics with the School Board of Highlands County will be able to get a very low cost physical and ECG/electrocardiogram through a proposed partnership between Who We Play For, AdventHealth and the School Board.
At its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, the School Board will consider a contract with Who We Play For.
Garrett Roberts spoke to the School Board recently about the importance of athletes getting an ECG and the efforts of Who We Play For to make it affordable for families.
“I’m extremely grateful that the School Board is taking steps to protect student athletes who have undiagnosed and potentially deadly heart-related conditions,” Roberts said Monday. “Sudden cardiac arrest is the ‘number one’ cause of deaths of student athletes and the ‘number one’ cause of death on school campuses in the U.S.
“The partnership between the School Board, Who We Play For, and AdventHealth has created a program that will provide our student athletes high quality heart screenings and physicals to ensure the safety of our student athletes in Highlands County.”
Roberts is the general counsel for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
District Director of Safety & Security Timothy Leeseberg noted the Florida High School Athletic Association has recommended for years an EKG, ECG and/or cardio stress test.
The School Board was approached by a group called “Who We Play For” with a proposal of AdventHealth conducting physicals and EKG’s for student athletes.
The cost would be $20 to the athlete’s family. This was in large part due to a partnership between Who We Play For and AdventHealth, Leeseberg said.
AdventHealth would work with the schools to set up days to have the physicals and EKG’s completed at the schools.
In 2014 Who We Play For (WWPF) was established as a 501 c3 (non-profit) and began partnering with schools across the state of Florida and six other states, to provide affordable ECG screenings for their students. The goal has always been to show the country that not only is it imperative, but it is also possible to deliver affordable ECG screenings to every child no matter their level of athletics, socio-economic status or geographical location.
WWPF states, to date, it has screened over 100,000 people in over 300 communities across seven states. WWPF has identified 76 individuals that needed some level of medical intervention, including heart transplants, and hundreds of others with abnormalities that can now be monitored.
The proposed contract with the School District states, SCA (sudden cardiac arrest) is the number one cause of death for student athletes and recent medical studies have indicated that contracting COVID increases an individual’s chances of developing heart issues.
In this year’s Legislative session, Senate Bill 280 would have made an EKG a requirement for sports in grades six and up, but the bill was substituted by House Bill 157, which then included the EKG language that was later deleted in the revised bill that was signed by Gov. DeSantis on June 21.
House Bill 157 encourages school districts to provide basic training in first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, for all students, in grade six and grade eight.
School districts are required to provide basic training in first aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, for all students in grade nine and grade 11.
Instruction in the use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation must be based on a one-hour, nationally recognized program that uses the most current evidence-based emergency cardiovascular care guidelines.