SEBRING — There was no action by The School Board of Highlands County on the recommended approval of two teacher training programs that had a total cost of $1.5 million.
The agenda items were recommended for approval by Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Nia Campbell.
One proposal was from The New Teacher Project (TNTP) for School Year of 2022-2023 at an estimated total cost of $1,184,404 while the other proposal was from Carnegie Learning Professional Services for 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $357,500.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said recently the agenda items never went to a motion.
Howerton said on another agenda item at another board meeting, Campbell reported that she tried to talk to a lot of the administrators and it was kind of suggested that teachers and principals were informed about a program.
“But, when I got to making phone calls, they hadn’t,” Howerton said, adding Campbell did try to include in the meeting packet where she emailed administrators about one of the training programs.
“I have seen where principals said they were interested in it, but their interest is always what is exactly involved for the teachers, like with summer coming up, is it going to require any summertime?” she said.
The TNTP contract is $1 million, Howerton said.
“It would just be a temporary thing paid for with the Federal pandemic funding. But, when I shared with some of the principals what the amount was ... they were like ‘wow,’” she said.
There was no discussion by board members on the training proposals when they came up on the agenda, Howerton said. “I brought it up in my comments,” at the end of the meeting.
The TNTP proposal included a Summer Leadership Retreat in early June with two in-person strategic planning sessions to: “Build clear, shared visions for excellent instruction in mathematics, ELA (English language arts), science and social studies, develop a strategy to manage change towards that vision, and build the capacity of the district’s content specialists to manage and support districtwide change.”