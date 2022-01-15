SEBRING — School Board Member Donna Howerton continues to have unanswered questions about the situation that led to Chris Doty being removed as principal of Avon Park Middle School and reassigned to a teaching position.
At a recent School Board meeting, Howerton made a motion on an agenda item to approve Doty's salary as that of a "principal on special assignment" effective Oct. 31, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
There was no second so the motion failed.
In her comments at the end of the School Board meeting, Howerton said, "On the one agenda item, a motion was made, I want to keep reiterating — I am not saying who is right or wrong here in this situation. There was a quite lengthy discussion at our last meeting.
"I have still not gotten the answers that I need to get...I have sat on this board and I have seen many administrators that have been pulled from something, moved here and kept their salary."
Howerton said she doesn't feel the district is being equal and consistent in what it does.
"I don't know legally what we can do or not in the middle of a [employment] contract. I never really got a definite answer there either," she said. "That is where I stand as a board member on this situation."
Both Howerton and Doty have asked for a second investigation.
At a December School Board meeting, Longshore said she again spoke with a number of attorneys and they all recommended not to open a second investigation.
Doty's salary as Avon Park Middle principal was $99,227.00 ($48.45/hour). This was a 12 month/8 hour position, according to the district.
His current salary is $70,769.00 ($45.34/hour) and it is a teacher assignment, a 10 month/8 hour position.
Had he again had a principal assignment the annual salary would have been $99,227.
As part the superintendent's personnel recommendations the Board approved earlier in the Jan. 11 meeting was approving Page Green as acting interim principal of Highlands Virtual School, Highlands Career Institute and the Academy at Youth Care Lane effective Nov. 17, 2021 through June 14, 2022.
In February 2021, Doty succeeded Green as principal of Avon Park Middle, when she was removed from her position at the school for an unspecified reason or reasons.
Following is a summary of what transpired concerning concerning Doty and Avon Park Middle.
Doty was principal of Hill-Gustat Middle School when Longshore transferred him in February 2021 to be principal of Avon Park Middle School.
The firm Johnson Jackson PLLC, an employment defense council, working for the School District, hired an investigator after then-Avon Park Middle School Assistant Principal Danielle Lillpop submitted a written complaint of sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidation by Doty.
On Oct. 15, the district announced there would be a new principal at Avon Park Middle and Doty was offered a non-administrative position at the district office after an investigation concluded there was evidence to support allegations against him of sexual harassment in the workplace.
Lillpop requested a transfer and was approved by the School Board in her new position as an assistant principal at Sebring High School.