SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will hold its annual reorganizational meeting today at 7:30 a.m. where the board will nominate and vote on a board chair and vice chair for the upcoming year.
The School Board will have a workshop at 9 a.m. Friday to review and discuss the School Board’s health clinic. After the workshop, the School Board will have a special meeting.
The agenda for the special meeting is similar to a regular meeting in that it includes the superintendent’s personnel recommendations and various contract agreements and facility/maintenance agreements such as “consider approval to award contract for lift station rehab at Cracker Trail Elementary to U.S. Water Services Corporation.”
U.S. Water Services, New Port Richey had the lower of the two bids for the lift station rehab at $45,919.82.
Also, the board will consider approval to award a $731,000 contract for split DX equipment (air conditioning) renovations Pre-Purchase Specifications for Park, Cracker Trail, Lake Country and Sun ‘N Lake elementary schools to Carroll Air Systems, Tampa.
The agenda notes that, after evaluating the bids, Trane failed to include all the equipment specified and Slade Ross failed to bid equipment that met all aspects of the specifications.
The board will consider approval to award the contract for a chilled water air handler for Lake Placid High School Gym Locker Room renovation to Slade Ross Inc., which had the lowest of three bids at $25,400.
The School Board meets in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the School Board’s Administration Building at 426 School St., Sebring.