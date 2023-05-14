The process to update the Code of Student Conduct for the 2023-24 school year started recently with the School Board of Highlands County reviewing the code’s proposed changes during a special meeting.
The District School Advisory Committee and administrators make recommendations for the Code of Conduct while some changes come from the state level from law makers or the Florida Department of Education.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said Friday the Board approved to advertise the adoption of the revisions to the Code so it is not the final approval on the changes.
The Board agreed to have a workshop on the Academy at Youth Care Lane, in Sebring, (the District’s alternative program for students with disciplinary issues), she said.
The Academy is at capacity so at a recent expulsion hearing there wasn’t an available seat for a student to go to the alternative program until August, Howerton explained. Adding a portable classroom at the Academy may not be an option due to a utility issue.
“We did listen to the committee on corporal punishment so it will not be added,” she said. “I didn’t have a problem with the wording in there. I just feel that kids sometimes need to have consequences,” but it hasn’t been done for years and the school administrators didn’t support it.
The workshop on the Academy at Youth Care Lane will be at 4 p.m., May 24, at the School Board of Highlands County, 426 School St., Sebring.
Among the proposed changes to the Code of Student Conduct are tweaks to the Student Dress Code.
Students have not been permitted to wear pants with holes or rips, which has been a fashion feature among the young set for many years.
But, the proposed 2023-24 Code states “holes/rips in pants shall be below fingertips. Any holes/rips above fingertips should have a covering/patch to cover the skin.”
New language in the draft Code states students are not permitted to wear hats, hoodies or other head coverings (unless medically or religious exemptions).
Also, students are not permitted to bring blankets to school, in the proposed Code.
A daily moment of silence has been added to the Code.
“The Principal shall require teachers in first-period classrooms in all grades to set aside at least one minute, but not more than two minutes daily, for a moment of silence. A staff member may not make suggestions as to the nature of any reflection that a student may engage in during the moment of silence.
“District staff shall encourage parents or guardians to discuss the moment of silence with their children and to make suggestions as to what the best use of this time. Students may not interfere with other students’ participation during the moment of silence,” the draft Code states.
The proposed Code includes new language on disciplinary procedures concerning students with disabilities and revisions on bullying, harassment and hazing.
The consequences for sexual harassment have been increased for all grade levels, for example in “physical” incidents the first offense is three days of Individualized Study Services (ISS), second offense is five days of Out of School Suspension (OSS) and third offense is 10 days is OSS.