SEBRING — Corporal punishment continues to be a much discussed issue by the School Board of Highlands County though it hasn’t been used recently as a disciplinary measure.
The 2021-22 Code of Student Conduct included corporal punishment, but it was removed from the proposed 2022-23 Code by request of a review committee.
At a recent School Board meeting, when the board was ready to adopt the 2022-23 Code, parent Jesse Sapp said the board had discussed corporal punishment at a meeting in December with four of the five School Board members being in favor of keeping it in the Code of Student Conduct, but then, it just died for whatever reason.
He would like to see the board revisit it, Sapp said.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said the board had already acted on it and asked for clarification on the issue.
It was explained that since the process to adopt the 2022-23 Code was so far along, it would take a couple of months to redo the process to include corporal punishment.
Howerton said the board actually voted on it because she voted against removing corporal punishment. “I wanted it left in there.”
District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Leeseburg said, at one of the previous meetings, the School Board attorney said to make that big of a change to the Code they would have to restart the whole process of advertising it.
School Board Member Reese Martin asked if that means next school year corporal punishment will be going back in the Code.
It was explained that the board will decide if it goes back in to the Code or not. It will go to the Code review committee, which will be informed that the board wants corporal punishment in the Code, whether or not it gets used.
Martin said, “I said from day one, I think it should have been left in. I still do. Last meeting it seemed like there was a majority who wanted it left in and not change it.”
Leeseburg noted the requirement for the board to adopt a Code of Student Conduct every year.
“If we go back at this point from where we initially started with the Code of Conduct and added this back in, then we would have to restart the language and we would not have that done before the end of the school year,” he said.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said they might have it in late spring, but it would definitely be two-and-a-half months before it was all done.
Howerton noted that the Brevard School District is addressing discipline with a program that involves the sheriff’s office. She suggested that Highlands County look into because discipline is a huge problem and absenteeism is a huge problem.
Teachers still tell her that they send a student out of the classroom and then they bring them back in and that is what Brevard talked about, she said. “I want to see what they are doing and I want this committee to look at it closely and I want some consequences.”
Martin said he called the Brevard Sheriff’s Office, which recommended that he call the Brevard School District to see how the sheriff’s office is working with them.
Howerton suggested contacting the Brevard superintendent to see what they are doing.
A Dec. 14 News Channel 8 report stated, “Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is taking his ideas on student discipline to jail, lamenting the impact a lack of corporal punishment has on misbehaving students.”
Speaking in front of the county jail after Thanksgiving and flanked by law enforcement partners, Brevard school board chair Matt Susin, and 18th District State Attorney Phil Archer, Ivey said school discipline and security must be more aggressive.
Going forward, Ivey said, “School discipline is going to be put back in place in Brevard Public Schools,” and that he had the support of the school board, the teachers union, principals, the state attorney’s office, and school security.