SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. today to review/discuss previously declined hardship out-of-zone transfer appeals pursuant to the School Board of Highlands County student assignment, enrollment and choice plan.
If a transfer request is not approved by the district’s Student Support Services Department, parents can appeal to the School Board.
Usually the denied transfer appeals are part of the regular School Board meeting. Typically there are two or three such appeals where a parent states the reason or reasons for wanting their child to attend a school other than their zoned school.
This is the first time the School Board is having a special meeting for the sole purpose of reviewing the previously denied transfer requests.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said that at a previous School Board meeting the parents had to stay quite late until they got to transfer appeals on the agenda.
Howerton checked her listing for the special meeting, which showed 13 transfer appeals will be considered by the School Board. With this many it is best to address them at a separate meeting, she said.
Prior to the special meeting, the School Board will have a workshop at 3 p.m. to review and discuss personnel allocations and budgets.
The budgets to be reviewed include: curriculum budgets, exceptional student education budgets and district-wide software budgets.
The software budget totals nearly $1.7 million, which includes $246,000 for curriculum from Florida Virtual School for Highlands Virtual School and $339,491 for i-Ready Math, an online math program, which provides students of all ages with differentiated instruction.
The fifth draft of the 2021-22 personnel allocations shows an increase of 71.3 total full-time positions from 1,517.2 to 1,588.5. The number of school-level instructional positions increases by 36.4 from 806.6 to 843, according to the draft.
The number of school-level support positions would increase by 9.9 from 328.6 to 338.5 and the number of district support positions would increase by 8 from 73 to 81, according to the draft plan.
Most of the new positions are funded through the Federal CARES Act.