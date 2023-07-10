Avon Elementary School

Avon Elementary School had the largest number of transfer requests in the Highlands District through the Controlled Open Enrollment program.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The School Board of Highlands County will have two special meetings this month to hear and take action on hardship out-of-zone transfer appeals.

The special meetings will be held at 4 p.m., both July 18 and July 27 in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the School Board’s Administration Building, 426 School St., Sebring.

Recommended for you