The School Board of Highlands County will have two special meetings this month to hear and take action on hardship out-of-zone transfer appeals.
The special meetings will be held at 4 p.m., both July 18 and July 27 in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the School Board’s Administration Building, 426 School St., Sebring.
Controlled Open Enrollment cannot be appealed, but what can be appealed is if a hardship transfer request has been declined, explained Melissa Blackman, assistant superintendent of Student Support Services. Each year, the district receives about 100 hardship transfer requests.
The number of approved transfers to the following schools for the Controlled Open Enrollment transfer option for the 2023-24 school year are:
- Avon Elementary — eight
- Fred Wild Elementary — two
- Lake Placid Elementary — three
- Memoridal Elementary — five
- Sun ‘n Lake Elementary — four
- Avon Park Middle — two
- Lake Placid Middle — one
While Avon Park High had available capacity, there were no requests for transfers to the school.
Some schools don’t have available capacity to be an option for transfer students through the Controlled Open Enrollment program. Those district schools with no available capacity for the transfer program are: Lake Placid and Sebring high schools and Hill-Gustat and Sebring middle schools.
For schools that were closed from the transfers, if there were transfer applications, those students would be on a waiting list, Blackman said. When the school enrollment numbers are updated there could possibly be space available for them at their requested school.
Controlled choice options, as permitted in accordance with Florida Statute, provide additional opportunities for students to attend any school in the state that has available capacity other than their zoned school. Controlled Open Enrollment provides parents greater choice options.
Transportation must be provided by the parent for all approved requests.