SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will act on administrative recommendations from the Superintendent on three employees concerning child abuse charges.
Park Elementary Paraprofessional Cynthia Heiss, 38, is listed as on administrative leave with pay from April 23-29 then administrative leave without pay from April 30 to May 25.
Heiss was arrested and charged with abusing two ESE pre-kindergarten students.
The incident occurred April 21 in an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) pre-kindergarten classroom at Park Elementary.
Another employee reported that Heiss got angry with two students who would not calm down to her satisfaction, so she force fed a packet of jelly to one student, holding his mouth closed until he swallowed it, then stuffed a tissue in the other student’s mouth and held his mouth closed for several seconds.
Park Elementary ESE Pre-K teacher Carlos Rivera is on administrative leave with pay from April 23 until a date “to be determined.”
District Human Resources Director Carla Ball said Rivera is on leave pending outcome of the child abuse allegation at Park Elementary.
Rivera was questioned by investigators concerning Heiss’ actions at Park Elementary.
Also, Sebring High paraprofessional Shaquana Randolph was placed on administrative leave with pay for one day — April 8 — then administrative leave without pay from April 9 — May 11 then recommended for dismissal effective May 11.
Randolph was arrested and charged April 8 with aggravated child abuse after an investigative review of a video showed she pushed and physically attacked a 16-year-old special education student, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The School Board of Highlands County will vote on the Superintendent’s personnel recommendation at the 5:30 p.m., May 11, School Board meeting.