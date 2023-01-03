SEBRING — The revisions for the 2022-23 School Year Code of Student Conduct, which have been in the works for months, will go before the School Board of Highlands County for adoption at its regular Jan. 10 meeting.
In June, the School Board of Highlands County approved advertising changes to the Code of Student Conduct for 2022-23. An 11-member review committee made up of principals, assistant principals and deans have made the recommendations.
The proposed changes included deleting corporal punishment and adding that an expellable offense in a student’s last semester will keep them from walking at graduation.
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the School Board voted 4-1 to advertise the revisions to the Code of Conduct 2022-2023. Howerton voted “no” because she believed corporal punishment should remain in the code as a deterrent.
Along with corporal punishment, the Student Training Alternative to Suspension Program (STATS) has been deleted from the 2022-23 Code. The School Board was informed that the students who were assigned to it did not attend last school year and the group that offered the instructors, Department of Juvenile Justice, was no longer providing them to the district.
New language in the proposed Code update, on page 23 states, “A recommendation will be made; that any student who commits an expellable offense during their last semester, will not be allowed to walk at graduation.
Also, the Code includes new language on the expectations, in the areas of attendance, discipline and academics, for successful completion of the program at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, which is the alternative program for students who have been expelled due to serious disciplinary issues.
School Board executive secretary Marlene Welborn said Thursday that after the Board does the first part of the revision process by advertising for permission to make changes, it goes to the School Board attorney for review. The School Board attorney then informs her when to bring it back to the Board for approval.
It could have taken time because of the size of the document and there was a lengthy discussion by the Board on corporal punishment, Welborn said.
Also, the School Board will vote Jan. 10 on approval of student expulsions for the following incidents: defiance of authority, drug use/possession (five students), aggravated assault, threat/intimidation, battery/fighting, weapons possession and possession of alcohol.