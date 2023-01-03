SEBRING — The revisions for the 2022-23 School Year Code of Student Conduct, which have been in the works for months, will go before the School Board of Highlands County for adoption at its regular Jan. 10 meeting.

In June, the School Board of Highlands County approved advertising changes to the Code of Student Conduct for 2022-23. An 11-member review committee made up of principals, assistant principals and deans have made the recommendations.

Recommended for you