SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County plans to amend a couple of its nondiscrimination policies that include language on gender identity that some believe could be problematic for the district and a safety issue for students.
At the recent School Board meeting, Board Attorney John McClure said the advertised change to a number of board policies on the agenda is removing Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge as the contact person for ADA and Title IX and putting in Human Resources Director Carla Ball.
Citizen Jesse Sapp commented on one of those Board policies concerning nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities.
The first line it says “including sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said.
“I am not bashing anybody. I am bringing up a point and I heard what Mr. McClure said about the recent changes there,” Sapp said.
“I think in sports it is covered,” he said. But, what about if it is not in sports and a boy who identifies as a girl wants to use a locker room in PE?
“I think the way the policy is written and the way the law is written, you still have to entertain the idea of letting that student use the opposite bathroom,” Sapp said. “No one should object to the policy except what is written in the parenthesis.”
If it is a Title IX requirement it should be asked if the district really needs to abide by Title IX, he said.
McClure said, at this meeting, the board cannot change the two existing policies that have this information in it, which was just adopted by Neola’s recommendation when it came through. It has to be advertised and the board has to go through the process to modify it.
Neola provides school districts with a service for developing and updating board bylaws and policies, administrative guidelines/procedures and more for school districts in seven states.
Parent Schyler Scott said she has four children in school and in sports.
From a safety and mom’s standpoint, we want people to be identified by their biological sex, she said. It is fair to know if you are sharing a bathroom with a biologically female or male. When you get into teachers, if you are identifying as a female, but you are not and coaching a female sport, there are so many complications that come into play and so many safety issues.
Parent Jarred Eddy asked if the process could start now to get it changed.
Transgender bathrooms, if not in Highlands County today, will come, are we prepared to make that call, he asked. The board will have to make that decision and is the board prepared to take a stand?
School Board Member Elect Reese Martin said last week there was a workshop on health curriculum and the same wording “sexual orientation, gender identity” was in there.
“I think, as a board we decided we wanted to get it out of there,” he said. “We wanted to stick to the bare minimum of what the health requirements were that the state said we had to do.
“If we can do it there, there is no reason we can’t do it on this policy.”
“Over the years they have taken God out of school and removed him and now we are trying to get this confusing language back into our schools,” Martin said. “We don’t need it. If we can’t have God in there, we don’t need to have the other.
“Stick to what parents are saying. Let’s get to the basics of educating our kids — reading, writing, arithmetic and the skills that they need.”
The board agreed to start the process, at its next meeting (Sept. 20), to revise the nondiscrimination policy.
Following is an excerpt from Board policy 2266 Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs and Activities:
The School Board does not discriminate on the basis of sex (including sexual orientation or gender identity), in its education programs or activities, and is required by Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, and its implementing regulations, not to discriminate in such a manner.
The requirement not to discriminate in its education program or activity extends to admission and employment. The board is committed to maintaining an education and work environment that is free from discrimination based on sex, including sexual harassment.