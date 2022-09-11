Reese Martin

School Board Member Elect Reese Martin speaks at a recent School Board meeting.

SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County plans to amend a couple of its nondiscrimination policies that include language on gender identity that some believe could be problematic for the district and a safety issue for students.

At the recent School Board meeting, Board Attorney John McClure said the advertised change to a number of board policies on the agenda is removing Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge as the contact person for ADA and Title IX and putting in Human Resources Director Carla Ball.

